KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.51. 3,480,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,762. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.