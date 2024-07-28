Komodo Price Hits $0.28 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.13 million and $2.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,223,116 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

