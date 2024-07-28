Komodo Price Tops $0.28 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,221,004 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

