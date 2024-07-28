Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
About Konecranes
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.