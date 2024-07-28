KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

