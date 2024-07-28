KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

Shares of KSRYY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 8,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,132. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

