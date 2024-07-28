L7 Price Hits $0.0085 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One L7 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $2,541.81 and $335,155.11 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, L7 has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00892924 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $337,466.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

