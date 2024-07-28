Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

