LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,089 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 175,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.56.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

