Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. 6,490,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,727. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

