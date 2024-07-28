LayerZero (ZRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $508.19 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. LayerZero has a total market cap of $508.19 million and $106.87 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00006644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.43039968 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $227,697,124.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

