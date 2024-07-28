Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,774 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,551. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.