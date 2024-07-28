Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,008 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of DaVita worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,856 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DaVita by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE DVA traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 830,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,431. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

