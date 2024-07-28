Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 862.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,054,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

