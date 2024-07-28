Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 27,547 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.16. 504,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

