Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 64,956 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2,218.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 41,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 685,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $147.25.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

