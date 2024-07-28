Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,555 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of UHS traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,823. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

