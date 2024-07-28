Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $80.56 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,237 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of KB Financial Group worth $80,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 569,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,527. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

