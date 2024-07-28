Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $158,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 340,549 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,770,000 after buying an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. 3,179,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,653. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

