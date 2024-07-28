Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,712 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. University of Wisconsin Foundation bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $3,300,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $385,745,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in General Electric by 64.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GE traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,017. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.