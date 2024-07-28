Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,267,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,582 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $72,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.19 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €19.60 ($21.30). The stock had a trading volume of 333,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,010. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.86.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.83 ($35.69).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

