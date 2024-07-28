Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,753 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBAC stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

