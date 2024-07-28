Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 156,417 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock remained flat at 15.68 during trading hours on Friday. 183,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.50. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

