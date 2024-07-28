Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,950 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $64,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $16.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $970.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $924.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $941.02. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

