Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cactus worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,182.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 108,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,319. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

