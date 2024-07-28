Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 656,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,431. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 70.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

