Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,464 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $90,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.45. 688,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,372. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.53.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

