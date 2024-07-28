LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $15.73. LCNB shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 20,226 shares changing hands.

LCNB Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.76.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

