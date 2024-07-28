Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 3,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

