LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 511,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

