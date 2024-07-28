Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

