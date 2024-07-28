Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LICN remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. Lichen China has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

