Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lichen China Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LICN remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. Lichen China has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
About Lichen China
