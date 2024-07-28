Lisk (LSK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.31 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $142.94 million and $4.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

