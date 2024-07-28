Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 418,411 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

