LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE LVWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 36,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390. LiveWire Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,279.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

