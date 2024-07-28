LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 175,804 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of LKQ worth $118,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 3.2 %

LKQ stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,164. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

