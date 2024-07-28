LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

