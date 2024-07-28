Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,686. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $528.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

