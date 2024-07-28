Loews (NYSE:L) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Loews Stock Up 2.3 %

L stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. Loews has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 30.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

