LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,017,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 312,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 57,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

