LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GL traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

