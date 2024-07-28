LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 803 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $201.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

