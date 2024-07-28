LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,344 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 61,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GPK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 1,667,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,321. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.