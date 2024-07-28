LRI Investments LLC Invests $202,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Rollins Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 2,683,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

