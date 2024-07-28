LRI Investments LLC Invests $40,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 153,421 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 1,108,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

