LRI Investments LLC Invests $46,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NFG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 573,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

