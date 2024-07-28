LRI Investments LLC Invests $48,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $3,120,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $235,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $77.12. 7,834,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

