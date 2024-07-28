LRI Investments LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Natixis increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 20,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. 688,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,442. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

