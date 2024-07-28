LRI Investments LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,084,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $11.88 on Friday, hitting $371.82. 787,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,398. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.23 and a 200 day moving average of $368.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

