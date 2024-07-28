LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 52,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 2,048,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.